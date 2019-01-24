More cooler weather heading back into the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front pushed offshore of the Lowcountry this morning and drier weather is moving in for the rest of the week. Clouds will give way to sunshine and more sunshine is expected for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will return to more “winter-like” readings by tomorrow morning when we start out our Friday in the 30s. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs between 55-60°.