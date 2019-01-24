Mother charged after baby allegedly overdosed on meth from her breast milk

BANGOR, ME (WABI/Gray News) - A mother in Maine is facing drug and child endangerment charges after police say her 7-month-old overdosed on methamphetamine.
Alyssa Murch, 20, is set to appear in court in February. She is charged with aggravated furnishing of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities say they responded to a hospital in December for a report that Murch’s 7-month-old child was unconscious and had ingested meth.
By the time authorities arrived, the child had regained consciousness and was being treated.
Police said the baby was exposed to the methamphetamine through the mother's breast milk.
