Newly released data gives insight on bad behavior inside the classroom

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Newly released data from the Charleston County School District shows the types of behavior problems going on inside the classroom.
Data shows for the first half of the 2018-2019 school year there been 29,489 behavior incidents in the Charleston County School District.
The incidents range from sexual assault to fireworks to weapons in schools.
CCSD School Board Member Kevin Hollinshead said times are changing inside the classroom.
“Education has changed tremendously today,” Hollinshead said. “We’re having to deal with students now with different behavior problems. Some stems from home environment, economic circumstance, peer pressure. It can be a multitude of things and it spills into the school.”
R.B. Stall High School had the most behavior incidents district wide with 4,308 reported incidents.
The school with the second highest number of behavior incidents was North Charleston High School with 2,399 incidents.
The data also shows there were 82 weapons confiscated in Charleston County schools so far this academic year.
Several of those weapons incidents were reported at elementary schools.
In addition, there were over 500 reported threats and over a thousand teacher reported fights.
Hollinshead said a team approach could help the kids who are exhibiting behavior problems.
“The school has to have a team approach,” Hollinshead said. “It has to have a student concern specialist, a parent advocate, a mental health counselor, a psychologist, a social worker and they all have to meet as a team and evaluate that particular student to figure out what is the need and what can be done to best service that student.”
For the 2017 and 2018 school year there were nearly 61,000 reported behavior incidents in the Charleston County School District.
CCSD is the second largest district in the state.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.