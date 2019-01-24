Reports: Police served search warrant, visited Mt. Pleasant house 4 times in weeks before deadly fire

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Four incident reports show that the man who died in the Mount Pleasant house fire on Tuesday morning had several encounters with law enforcement in the weeks leading up to the fire.
Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers were called out to the house for a noise complaint with loud music coming from the house in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle. When an officer approached the door and told McFarland to turn down the music, McFarland told the officer, “(Expletive) and the horse you rode on,” according to the report. A citation for a noise complaint was then put on his door.
An officer also learned that McFarland had been issued previous citations, and drafted a search warrant for his house to seize all his electronic stereo equipment the next time there is a noise complaint against McFarland, the report stated.
On Jan. 9 around 9 p.m., officers returned to the house and served the warrant. The report states McFarland was uncooperative with officers and police seized three amplifiers, six speaker cabinets, a bass guitar, and 69.7 grams of a green plant like material. McFarland was then given a courtesy summons for simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the noise ordinance, the report stated.
On Jan. 12 around 11 p.m., officers were called out to do a welfare check on McFarland. The complaintant told police that he needed to be checked on because McFarland had called her mother 60 times that day stating he had no water. The caller said that her mother used to be McFarland’s caregiver and he had fired all his previous caregivers, the report stated. The police department provided McFarland with a jug of water, the report stated. The officers made sure that he didn’t need anything else and left, adding that McFarland was bed ridden according to the report.
Jan. 13 around 6 p.m., officers returned for another welfare check after McFarland’s mother called concerned. McFarland then spoke with Charleston County EMS and told them to “(expletive) off” according to the report. EMS cotacted the mobile crisis unit, but all parties agreed he didn’t have any suicidal or homicidal ideations, the report stated. McFarland claimed that the FBI, NSA, and CIA were blocking his calls and refused to be transported to the hospital, according to the incident report.
The cause of McFarland’s death is pending an autopsy. Mount Pleasant police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are still investigating.
