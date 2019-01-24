Report of student with possible weapon prompts lockdown at 4 schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A report that a Goose Creek High School student may have a gun placed that school and three others on lockdown Thursday morning.
The lockdowns at Goose Creek High, Howe Hall AIMS, Sedgefield Middle and Mt. Holly Elementary Schools have resumed normal schedules, according to district spokeswoman Katie Orvin.
Leaders at Goose Creek High received the report and placed the school on lockdown to ensure safety until the student in question could be located, Orvin said.
“The student was eventually located by law enforcement outside of the school campus, but after completing a search, no hand gun was found in the student’s possession,” Orvin said in a statement."
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information may be released, she said.
“With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously," Orvin said. "We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our school safe. We ask that you continue to encourage your student to report any concerns to their teachers and administrators.”
The district posted a message about the lockdown to its Twitter page at 9:59 a.m.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided further details.
