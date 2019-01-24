Residents weigh in on Mount Pleasant comprehensive draft plan

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, the Mount Pleasant planning commission held a public information meeting about the latest draft of their comprehensive plan.
The purpose of the plan is to address the needs of the town and improve in areas that need improvement.
The plan has been in the works since 2017, but some residents feel like it still needs more work.
Many people are excited about certain parts of the plan like new infrastructure, more transit opportunities, and redevelopment. One of the main focuses of the draft includes redevelopment and infill.
It addresses new zoning requirements and standards for new developments.
However, people were concerned that the plan still leaves room for overdevelopment.
Paul Mount was one of the people who spoke at the meeting, and said that the plan adds more development into regional hubs which he believes will only lead to more problems.
“It’s taken away from walkability and ride-ability, and you know people are not going to walk to these places. They’re going to drive which puts more traffic on the road,” Mount said.
The draft addressed concerns people had about large developments like the ones on Coleman Boulevard.
It recommends designated hubs in select locations to use for commercial development.
But there are residents that support the full draft, and to them the hubs are important for economic growth and paying for some of the things the plan has to offer.
Julie Hussey was part of the Mt. Pleasant planning forum for the comprehensive plan.
“I really like hub concept that came through this plan because it starts to recognize how we’re going to pay for our tax base in the future and kind of grow the town so we can pay for amenities and things we want like great bike paths and affordable housing and things like that," she said.
The planning commission will begin discussing the draft Comprehensive Plan on Jan. 30 before deciding if it will move forward.
