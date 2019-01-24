SC lawmakers to consider raising state’s minimum wage

By Brad Streicher | January 24, 2019 at 11:15 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:15 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - Lawmakers are considering two bills that could raise minimum wage in South Carolina for the first time in more than a decade.

Currently, minimum wage in South Carolina is $7.25, which is also the federal minimum wage.

The first bill, H.3217, would gradually raise minimum wage to $10.10 per hour over three years starting Jan. 1, 2020.

The other bill, H.2295, would bring the minimum wage to $12 per hour over three years.

Both bills state the minimum wage would continue to rise each year based on a calculation done by the state’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Minimum wage has not been raised in South Carolina since 2008.

