SC lawmakers to consider raising state’s minimum wage

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - Lawmakers are considering two bills that could raise minimum wage in South Carolina for the first time in more than a decade.
Currently, minimum wage in South Carolina is $7.25, which is also the federal minimum wage.
The first bill, H.3217, would gradually raise minimum wage to $10.10 per hour over three years starting Jan. 1, 2020.
The other bill, H.2295, would bring the minimum wage to $12 per hour over three years.
Both bills state the minimum wage would continue to rise each year based on a calculation done by the state’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
Minimum wage has not been raised in South Carolina since 2008.
