SCDOT hosting public meeting in Ridgeville on I-26 expansion project

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a plan widen I-26 from exit 194 to exit 187 at Ridgeville.
The proposed plan would add an extra lane in each direction. This plan also includes possibly replacing the bridges over Cypress Swamp and Cypress Campground Road, median safety improvements and improving the interchange ramp at exit 187.
The addition of Nexton and the Volvo plant has boosted growth in the area and the Department of Transportation wants to ease traffic for the long term.
The meeting will have a drop-in format with project displays available and residents will be able to provide written comments.
Thursday’s meeting is from 5 p.m -7 p.m at the Ridgeville Community Center located at 105 School Street.
