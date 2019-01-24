Teacher survey shows low CCSD morale, frustration with district

“Charleston County School District takes feedback from teachers seriously, and the Charleston Teacher Alliance survey data are very important to school and district decision-makers. The feedback from teachers, whether from the 650 who took the CTA survey to the more than 2,700 who took the state-mandated teacher survey last Spring, is useful at the building level and the district level to help determine the effectiveness of many of our programs. We thank the dedicated teaching professionals of CCSD and will continue to work with teacher groups like CTA on issues that are important to them in an effort to make the school district a great place to work and attend school.”