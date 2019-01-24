Thousands without power as storms move through Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Thousands of people are without power on Thursday morning because of powerful storms with high winds that are moving through the Lowcountry.
The SCE&G outage map shows more than 1,000 people without power in the Hanahan, Ladson area and another 400 without power along Highway 17 in Colleton County. There are a total of more than 3,000 without power in Charleston County.
Some sporadic outages are also showing up around the Lowcountry. Wind gusts at Charleston International Airport were reported at up to 50 mph with sustained wind of up to 35 mph.
There is no current estimated time for restoration.
