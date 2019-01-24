Toy weapon prompted lockdown of 4 Berkeley Co. schools, Goose Creek principal says

This is Principal Washington. I am calling because it is important to me that you hear information directly from me concerning what happened on our campus today. Per the messaging you received from our central office, we did receive a report that a student may have been in possession of a hand gun. The school was placed on lockdown to ensure student safety until the student could be located. After locating the student off campus, the student was searched. The student did not have a hand gun in their possession. We have now learned from law enforcement that they did locate a toy gun in the bushes at CVS. Again, this was a toy gun located outside of CVS, not a real weapon. At this time, we believe that it was the toy gun that others students observed and reported. I very much appreciate and commend our students who came forward to report what they observed. Toy guns can look very similar to real hand guns, and today those students helped ensure our campus safety. Please continue to encourage your children to say something if they see something. We take all reports concerning the safety and security of our campus very seriously. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at 843- 553-5300.