Victim in deadly Mt. Pleasant fire settled lawsuit for $1.2M claiming law enforcement used excessive force during 2003 arrest

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A lawsuit that was settled in 2008 claimed law enforcement used excessive force on the victim of Tuesday’s deadly house fire in Mount Pleasant during a 2003 arrest. He eventually ended up paralyzed from the chest down just over a month later.
John Allen McFarland, 55, who died in Tuesday’s fire, was stated to be bed ridden in a January 2019 incident report when Mount Pleasant officers conducted a welfare check on him at his home on Fairlawn Circle.
McFarland was arrested on Dec. 5, 2003 after a high-speed chase, according to the lawsuit. He claimed that after he was handcuffed, law enforcement officers picked him up off his feet, turned him upside down and slammed him into a door frame and injured his neck, the suit stated.
McFarland claimed in the suit that he told deputies his arm and neck were numb on the way to the jail. He was then examined at the jail, but didn’t have x-rays taken until more than a month later on Jan. 6, 2004, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claimed that on Jan. 7, McFarland fell and was unable to move. The settlement agreement states that he was taken to the hospital where he had a herniated disk at C6-7 with a spinal cord compression. The suit says that the injury paralyzed McFarland from the middle of his chest down.
The town of Mount Pleasant, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Prison Health Services were all named as parties in the lawsuit.
A total of $1,224,117 was paid out to McFarland, according to the settlement agreement. Charleston County paid $200,000, Mount Pleasant paid $100,000 and prison health services paid out $919,117. Lowcountry mobile x-ray paid $5,000.
The settlement agreement states that despite paying out, the defendants in the suit still dispute the allegations that they are liable and that the settlement does not constitute an admission of liability.
Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers were called out to the house for a noise complaint with loud music coming from the house in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle. When an officer approached the door and told McFarland to turn down the music, McFarland told the officer, “(Expletive) and the horse you rode on,” according to the report. A citation for a noise complaint was then put on his door.
An officer also learned that McFarland had been issued previous citations, and drafted a search warrant for his house to seize all his electronic stereo equipment the next time there is a noise complaint against McFarland, the report stated.
On Jan. 9 around 9 p.m., officers returned to the house and served the warrant. The report states McFarland was uncooperative with officers and police seized three amplifiers, six speaker cabinets, a bass guitar, and 69.7 grams of a green plant like material. McFarland was then given a courtesy summons for simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the noise ordinance, the report stated.
On Jan. 12 around 11 p.m., officers were called out to do a welfare check on McFarland. The complaintant told police that he needed to be checked on because McFarland had called her mother 60 times that day stating he had no water. The caller said that her mother used to be McFarland’s caregiver and he had fired all his previous caregivers, the report stated. The police department provided McFarland with a jug of water, the report stated. The officers made sure that he didn’t need anything else and left, adding that McFarland was bed ridden according to the report.
Jan. 13 around 6 p.m., officers returned for another welfare check after McFarland’s mother called concerned. McFarland then spoke with Charleston County EMS and told them to “(expletive) off” according to the report. EMS cotacted the mobile crisis unit, but all parties agreed he didn’t have any suicidal or homicidal ideations, the report stated. McFarland claimed that the FBI, NSA, and CIA were blocking his calls and refused to be transported to the hospital, according to the incident report.
The cause of McFarland’s death is pending an autopsy. Mount Pleasant police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are still investigating.
