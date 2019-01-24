Victim in deadly Mt. Pleasant fire settled lawsuit for $1.2M claiming law enforcement used excessive force during 2003 arrest

On Jan. 12 around 11 p.m., officers were called out to do a welfare check on McFarland. The complaintant told police that he needed to be checked on because McFarland had called her mother 60 times that day stating he had no water. The caller said that her mother used to be McFarland’s caregiver and he had fired all his previous caregivers, the report stated. The police department provided McFarland with a jug of water, the report stated. The officers made sure that he didn’t need anything else and left, adding that McFarland was bed ridden according to the report.