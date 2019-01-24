Walmart wants to hire 900 truckers and pay them nearly $90,000 a year

As of May 2017, the median annual pay for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was $42,480, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Driver pay has since climbed, and by March 2018 came to more than $53,000 for a driver on a national, irregular route, the American Trucking Association found. The industry group projects the U.S. will be short 175,000 drivers by 2026.