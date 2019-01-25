Actress of Star Trek: Discovery says season two won’t disappoint

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Trekkies rejoice! Season two of “Star Trek: Discovery” is ready to take flight. We caught up with Sonequa Martin-Green, one of the stars of the CBS All Access show, to find out what fans can expect.
In “Star Trek: Discovery” season two finds crew members continuing their space journey, during a post-war period of peace with the Klingons. After being released from prison, Commander Michael Burnham, played by actress Sonequa Martin-Green, is back on board the USS Discovery.
“We are all very passionate about it and we want to do the story justice and we’re excited about season two because we get to slow down and take a sort of deep breath and really explore each other, explore our own souls. There’s an exploration of faith and science, and the line between them, of logic and emotion, we have Spock coming back,” said Martin-Green.
The actress says she is thrilled to be part of such a legacy project, and was blown away when she got the chance to meet actress Nichelle Nichols, who played Commander Uhura in the original series.
“Oh my gosh, yes I have. So when I first found out that I was going to come on board, she reached out to me on Twitter, and said that she was just so proud. And then she graciously came to our premiere of episode one, season one,” Martin-Green said.
The Discovery actress says the “Star Trek” actress whispered to her “enjoy this, it’s yours now,” Martin-Green said.
Martin-Green promises that season two of “Star Trek: Discovery,” will continue to boldly go where no man or woman has gone before.
“It’s going to be a little more quintessential Trek, because it’s deeply emotional but it’s also, there’s room for delight and joy because now we’re at peace so I think people are really going to love it. We are very proud of it and excited to share,” Martin-Green said.
You can catch “Star Trek: Discovery” tonight on CBS All Access. The new season launched last week. There are 14 journeys in all, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.
