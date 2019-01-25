2 Berkeley Co. schools placed on brief lockdown during burglary investigation nearby

2 Berkeley Co. schools placed on brief lockdown during burglary investigation nearby
(Source: Pexels)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 25, 2019 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 9:05 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two Berkeley County schools were placed on lockdown early Friday morning while law enforcement investigated a burglary in the area.

Howe Hall AIMS and Sedgefield Middle School were locked down for just a few minutes, according to Berkeley County School district spokeswoman Katie Orvin.

According to Orvin, law enforcement reports the suspect is now in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.