2 Berkeley Co. schools placed on brief lockdown during burglary investigation nearby

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two Berkeley County schools were placed on lockdown early Friday morning while law enforcement investigated a burglary in the area.
Howe Hall AIMS and Sedgefield Middle School were locked down for just a few minutes, according to Berkeley County School district spokeswoman Katie Orvin.
According to Orvin, law enforcement reports the suspect is now in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
