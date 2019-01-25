Buccaneers unable to keep pace on the road at Radford

"They're (Radford) very good. We've had lots of years where we've been very good as well. This game has been something that has been important to us and obviously to them as well. We have a lot of respect for Radford, they played really well, particularly in the second half. I thought that we got away from our fundamentals in the second half and need to continue to be disciplined and focus, even when things get tough. We have to keep working and get ready again for Saturday." - Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh.