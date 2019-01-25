Charleston police accepting donations for Coast Guard families

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department is accepting donations for families of the U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston.
Charleston Police is asking people for four items: toilet paper, laundry detergent, paper towels and toilet paper.
“Diapers are very expensive, it’s something that might take a back seat,” Deputy Chief Naomi Broughton said. “Laundry detergent—if you’re going to buy laundry detergent or food, most people are going to buy food. So we felt those items were necessities that might take a back seat.”
The Coast Guard is the smallest branch of the military, and is also the only branch working without pay because of the government shutdown.
Broughton said Charleston’s police officers work with the Coast Guard often, so they wanted to lend a helping hand.
Items can be dropped off at the Charleston police headquarters on Lockwood Drive in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston Police Department will accept donations until Feb. 1.
