CofC and Charleston fire department team up to install free smoke detectors

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department teamed up with the College of Charleston on Friday morning to install 100 smoke detectors.
It was one of 24 partnerships in the country chosen to host an event through the Nationwide Town and Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project.
The day started with a quick brief on how to install the smoke detectors, which were provided by a grant through the Nationwide Town and Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project and include 10-year batteries.
“The program provides an opportunity to test and install smoke alarms in the community while engaging students in the process,” Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said. “The students participating in the program will gain invaluable knowledge that will increase their safety while improving awareness within the community.”
Student Government President, Tripp Keefe, helped install a few smoke detectors and said it was important to target students who live off-campus.
“When you’re living in the dorms they give you about 1,000 meetings about making sure you’re not lighting a cup of noodles on fire in the microwave by accident,” Keefe said. "You know in the dorms things are going to be a little safer when it comes to fire, but you want to make sure students are still safe when living off campus.”
Assistant Fire Marshall for the Charleston Fire Department, Mark Gordon, said three in every five fire-related deaths in the home are a result of not having smoke alarms or not having working smoke alarms.
“So going into the community and work with the community to install this very important safety feature is crucial for us,” Gordon said.
