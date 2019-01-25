Cool and dry last weekend of January ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front has moved offshore and high pressure is building in for the weekend. That means you can expect cool temperatures with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will increase on Sunday but we should stay dry. We’ll keep an eye on a storm system offshore on Monday that appears to keep most of the rain out over the ocean. A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday night with the chance of a few showers and much cooler weather behind it for Wednesday and Thursday.