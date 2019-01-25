Crews responding to structure fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Hollywood.
It’s happening in the 5500 block of Hwy 162 at the J.D. Pederson Company. The St. Paul’s fire department is responding along with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are rerouting traffic on Hwy 162 at Salters Hill Road because the fire is close to the road.
The call came in at 5:32 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.
