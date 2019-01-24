Extras needed for two TV shows filming in the Charleston area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Looking to make a splash on the small screen? There are two opportunities to make it happen!
According to a press release, a casting agency is currently accepting applications from those who’d like to be an extra in two shows filming in the Charleston area.
The first is Mr. Mercedes, which stars Brendan Gleeson and is based on the novel by Stephen King. The third season of the series is set to film in February, the release stated. It airs on the Stephen King Audience Network.
HBO’s new series The Righteous Gemstones, starring Danny McBride and John Goodman, will begin filming in March.
All extras are paid for their time. Those who are interested must include all of the following:
*Two recent photos ( a body and head shot) attached to email. Photos can be taken with a cellphone. Photos should have been taken within the past six weeks, reflect your current hair cut and color (and facial hair for males). No hats, sunglasses or other people should be in the photo. No filters or photo editing.
* Name, phone number (cell number preferred), age, location (City, State), height, weight
* Clothing sizes: Males - pant size, jacket size (example 44R), shirt (neck and sleeve), casual shirt size (S,M, L, XL), shoe/boot. Females - Measurements (chest, waist, hips), dress size, pants, shirt, skirt, shoe size.
*Description and location of any tattoos or piercings. Include if you have or do not have an artist release for visible tattoos.
*Color, make, model and year of Vehicles you have access to. Include a vehicle photo if possible.
*Include any actual/real professional experience (not acting as such) for the following: police officer/detective/fireman, military, EMT, medical/physician/nurse, professional photographer, singer/dancer/musician, bartender/waitress, etc.
*Submission headings being your race, gender, age, city/state you reside. Example - Latino Male, 38, Charleston, SC.
Submissions for Mr. Mercedes should be sent to MM3extras@gmail.com. Submissions for The Righteous Gemstones should be sent to TRGextras@gmail.com.
