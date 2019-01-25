Foundation donates $10,000 to aid Coast Guard in the Lowcountry

“The men and women of the United States Coast Guard place service to country above themselves. In the hardest of times and in the most difficult of circumstances when called, they come. It is a time to hear their call. It is our time to come. Our honor is on the line. We must show these proud men and women the respect and support they have earned. God Bless the United States Coast Guard and we thank them for their service on our behalf,” said Mr. James Smith, a grantor of The James R. Smith Family foundation.