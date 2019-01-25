Foundation donates $10,000 to aid Coast Guard in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - President Trump says leaders have reached a deal to temporarily end the government shutdown, but today still meant a second missed paycheck for federal workers including members of the Coast Guard here in Charleston.
The James R. Smith Family Foundation donated $10,000 to a non-profit that is helping members of the Coast Guard in the Lowcountry.
The Lowcountry Chief Petty Officers Association will divide the donation among any of its 810 local members who are in need right now.
The Lowcountry CPOA has been using donations like this to distribute gas, grocery cards and money to help pay bills.
“It’s really, really a boost in morale for some people,” said Chris Taylor, president of the Lowcountry Chief Petty Officer’s Association. “You may think $50 -that’s not going to supplement a $2,000 paycheck they’re missing. But it really does help.”
The Coast Guard has been working without pay throughout the government shutdown.
“The men and women of the United States Coast Guard place service to country above themselves. In the hardest of times and in the most difficult of circumstances when called, they come. It is a time to hear their call. It is our time to come. Our honor is on the line. We must show these proud men and women the respect and support they have earned. God Bless the United States Coast Guard and we thank them for their service on our behalf,” said Mr. James Smith, a grantor of The James R. Smith Family foundation.
Luke Fannon with Harmony Senior Services, developed and operated by Mr. Smith, presented the check to Lowcountry CPOA members today outside of the Coast Guard Station on Tradd Street in Charleston.
“Can you imagine what it would be like to lose a couple of paychecks? We’re hoping with our example, other organizations are going to hop in with both feet and help out,” said Fannon.
