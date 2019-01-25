At least 80 employees expected to be unemployed as home improvement supply chain closes in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - At least 80 employees are expected to be unemployed as a home improvement supply chain is expected to close in the Lowcountry, SC Works reports.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will be closing on Mar. 25 and is projecting to terminate at least 80 jobs in Charleston.
The closing store’s location in Charleston has not been released yet.
A representative from the home improvement store sent an statement via email saying:
“We will transition Lowe’s cross-dock terminals used to stage appliances for delivery in Charleston to third-party operations by mid-February to drive efficiencies in our delivery network and improve service to customers. We are working to transition impacted associates to roles at nearby Lowe’s stores and are coordinating with our third-party providers to offer impacted associates the chance to apply for jobs.”
