Lowcountry federal workers rally to end government shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - About two dozen people, including some federal workers, gathered outside Senator Lindsey Graham’s office in Mount Pleasant Friday morning, rallying against the government shutdown.
Holding signs that read, “Congress: do your job so we can do ours,”protesters stepped out in support of some federal workers who stood alongside them, sharing how they’ve been personally impacted.
“I haven’t been able to pay my rent. Luckily, I have my parents' help. They are willing to help me during this really unfortunate time, but not everyone has that help,” said Taylor McLaughlin, a federal worker with the US Department of Agriculture. “People say enjoy this time you’re off, but I can’t because I don’t have any extra money to do so. I need to pay my rent and bills.”
This government shutdown is the longest in US history, and it has caused hundreds of thousands of federal workers to go 35 days without pay.
"It's harder to pay the bills because there's no income coming in," Emily Good said.
Both of her parents are federal workers who have missed two paychecks.
She stood with her mother and wore a sign that read, "My parents are not pawns" and "My dad is working without pay, and my mom is on furlough. Pay them."
"We want our government to start again. I would love to see them to try to work without being paid. It's gone way too long," said Dee Shanti, another protester supporting federal workers.
An end may be in sight as President Donald Trump endorsed a short term deal Friday afternoon to reopen the federal government until February 15.
"I will make sure that all employees receive their backpay very quickly. Or as soon as possible," President Trump announced.
The President said he could still declare a national emergency.
“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress the government will either shutdown on February 15 again or I will use the powers afforded to be under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” President Trump said.
The AFL-CIO, which is made up of national and international labor unions, organized Friday’s rally in Mount Pleasant.
