Mosquera Returns as RiverDogs Manager in 2019

Another familiar face to Charleston fans, Colbrunn will reprise his role as the Dogs hitting coach after stepping aside as a roving hitting instructor with the Yankees organization the past two years. A veteran of 13 major league seasons as a player, the Mt. Pleasant resident spent eight of the last 12 years as part of the RiverDogs staff, interrupted only by a two-year stretch (2013-14) as the hitting coach for the Boston Red Sox, including their World Series championship year in 2013, and the past two years with his new role with the Yankees, where he made frequent stops at The Joe. The 47-year-old served five seasons as the RiverDogs hitting coach from 2007-09 and 2011-12, one campaign as the club’s manager in 2010, and again as the hitting coach from 2015-16. As a player, the California native hit .289 with 98 home runs with seven different clubs, including capturing a World Series Championship with the Diamondbacks in 2001.