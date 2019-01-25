Mt. Pleasant man arrested on 21 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on 21 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Zachary Fasola was arrested Thursday night. He was given a $150,000 bond.
According to court records, his arrest stems from multiple images found on his computer at his home on Overcreek Court.
Fasola was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second-degree and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
Authorities say on April 19, 2018 Fasola committed the offense of second-degree exploitation of a minor by distributing, transporting, exhibiting, receiving, selling, purchasing, exchanging, duplicates or soliciting materials that contain a visual representation of minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.
On Jan. 24, 2019, authorities say Fasola committed 20 counts of the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor by knowingly possessing material that contains a visual representation of minors engaged in sexual activity or in a state of sexually explicit nudity.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.