New bill looks to crack down on puppy mills in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -South Carolina lawmakers are taking aim at puppy mills by filing a bill that would establish the state’s first commercial dog breeding requirements.
House Bill 3086 proposes defining requirements for a commercial dog breeder to be licensed.
The bill would also require dog breeders to renew their certification annually.
Critics define “puppy mills” as sites with hundreds of dogs where puppies are bred and sold to pet stores.
The bill would also allow authorities to investigate breeding sites for potential violations of the law.
“Any investigator may, upon receiving a complaint or upon their own suspicion, investigate any potential violation of the provisions of this article,” the bill says. “The investigator may enter any premises, including the residence of the commercial breeder, where animals may be bred or maintained during daytime hours while conducting the investigation.”
Some lawmakers have raised concerns that the bill, if passed, could open people up to unwarranted searches, which could violate their fourth amendment rights.
Anyone who would violate part of the law would be charged with a misdemeanor and forced to pay between $200 and $1,000. A second offense would result in up to 30 days in jail.
The bill says the law would only apply to sites where dogs are being bred to be sold to pet stores.
