19-Point Victory For Cougars Over Elon Behind Brantley Double-Double

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Jarrell Brantley had 21 points and 14 rebounds as College of Charleston beat Elon, 72-53, on Thursday night at TD Arena.
Grant Riller added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (15-6, 4-4 CAA), while Jaylen McManus had 12 points off the bench.
Tyler Seibring scored 16 points for the Phoenix (6-15, 2-6 CAA) and Steven Santa Ana added 13 points and eight rebounds.
McManus hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 23-7 opening run for the Cougars as they built a 33-26 halftime advantage. Elon pulled within five points midway through the second half, but didn’t get closer.
Charleston takes on William & Mary (7-13, 3-5) at home as part of CofC Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. (ET). Tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or going online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the eighth-straight CAA game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (4-4).
• With the win, College of Charleston extends its lead to 20-7 in the all-time series with Elon. The Cougars have won five out of the last six meetings between the two former Southern Conference rivals.
• Jarrell Brantley extended his double-digit scoring streak to 21-consecutive games this season with his seventh double-double of the year with a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds versus Elon. It marked the 30th double-double and 25th 20-point game of his career. He has now tabulated 1,674 career points and 864 career rebounds to date.
• Grant Riller has now scored in double figures in a career-best 16-game stretch turning in 17 points and a career-high seven rebounds against Elon. He still ranks 10th all-time in career scoring with 1,525 points to date.
• Jaylen McManus came off the bench and recorded a season-high 12 points on a career-best shooting performance from 3-point range (4-for-4) versus the Phoenix. He also brought down three rebounds and made a block and steal in 21 minutes of action.
• The CofC defense held Elon to the second-lowest scoring output by an opponent this season with 53 points. The Cougars previously held UAB to 51 points on Nov. 23, 2018 at the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando. It was also Elon’s lowest-scoring output of the season and the second most turnovers (17) by an opponent this year.
• The Cougars beat the Phoenix by a 19-point margin of victory – the third most this season behind a 25-point win at Siena on Dec. 18 and 23-point victory over UAB on Nov. 23.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On getting back on a winning track …
“It was really important. Sometimes you just want to see the fruits of your labor. Whether you win it or lose it, you are working hard everyday in practice. There is no team that goes Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and practices every day and lift weights, without some effort in that. They had great spirit this week in practice. I felt good about our practices. I knew that we needed to play well today to win, because Elon is so capable of making shots and the way they play all of their ball movements. I was really happy that our guys were able get some fruit for their labor. It was a good win for us. I was proud of the team, but we have to build on it.”
On the play of the bench …
“I subbed early. We have a real deep team. It’s presenting a real challenge for me. Even with Marquise (Pointer) and Sam (Miller) coming back a month ago and three weeks ago. What happened is, some guys that played the first 10 games, didn’t played as much. What we wanted to do was to get energy off the bench, get everyone engaged and everyone involved. I thought our bench did a great job of helping us tonight.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Grant Riller
On the game …
“It’s always good to get a win. We’ve been talking about how winning is like payday, so we have to enjoy every one of them. Especially after coming off that road trip we had. It just feels good to be back in the winning column.”
On the team getting back to playing Charleston Basketball …
“For sure, especially on the defensive end. That’s what we’ve been working on all week in practice. That’s what Coach (Grant) has been preaching to us. It was good for us to come out and play hard on that end tonight.”
On being able to close out the game …
“We are a poised group. I thought we closed the game how we are supposed to close a game. We got stops and made big shots.”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Jarrell Brantley
On getting back on a winning track …
“It feels good. I think that this team has gotten used to winning. We fell short a few times early. We just played a tough road trip and went up to Northeastern and Hofstra. It was good to get back on track.”
On the team getting back to playing Charleston Basketball …
“Like I said with our last home game. We play stretches of Charleston Basketball. When we win, it shows our dominance when we play closer to 40 minutes of Charleston Basketball. Just by the way we guard and defend and look for each other and make the extra play.”