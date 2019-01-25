Report: Man driving 100 mph down highway busted for bags of drugs, thousands of dollars

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies say they found bags of drugs and thousands of dollars of cash after stopping a man who was driving 100 mph down a Lowcountry highway.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Jermaine Dangelo Crawford.
He was arrested Thursday evening when the county’s Narcotics Task Force was conducting street-level investigations in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County.
Agents reported seeing a Chevy Tahoe traveling 100 mph on US Highway 52. Authorities then conducted a traffic stop on the SUV.
During the traffic stop, deputies requested a search of the vehicle and driver to which Crawford consented to.
The sheriff’s office says $800 in cash was found in Crawford’s pocket, while $3200 was found hidden in the SUV’s center console. According to a report, Crawford told authorities that the money was for rent.
In addition, the sheriff’s office said agents were able to determine that Crawford threw a plastic bag containing narcotics out of the window of his SUV prior to stopping for investigators.
The sheriff’s office said a search of the area was conducted and agents were able to locate a plastic bag containing three plastic bags of a green plant material, two plastic bags of a tan powder substance, and four plastic bags of a crystal substance.
“The green plant material field tested presumptive for marijuana and weighed 18.7 gross grams,” BCSO officials said."The tan powder substance field tested presumptive for heroin and weighed 62.3 gross grams. The crystal substance field tested presumptive for methamphetamines and weighed 123.9 gross grams."
“It never fails… We ask for consent to search a vehicle, consent gets granted, then we find drugs. What a shocker? #Not,” BCSO officials said in a Facebook post.
Crawford was charged with reckless driving, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking meth 100g – 200g, and trafficking heroin 28g or more.
Crawford was locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office said Crawford has been arrested in Berkeley County five times since 2014.
