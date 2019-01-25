SCDOT to update Wando Bridge repairs Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is set to update the public Friday about repairs made to the Wando Bridge in wake of the 2018 traffic nightmare when all westbound lanes were closed for almost three weeks.
Inspectors discovered a snapped cable on May 14, 2018 then ordered an emergency 48-hour closure of the bridge to allow inspectors time to examine the rest of the bridge and devise repair plans. Two days later, the closure that lasted weeks was announced.
A crossover lane was eventually put in place to help ease traffic in Mount Pleasant before the bridge reopened ahead of schedule on June 2.
SCDOT officials said in June 2018 that acoustical monitoring and instrumentation would be added to the inside of the bridge which would allow for inspectors to hear a cable snap. Officials also said they would work to add redundancy to the bridge which includes two additional main cables inside the bridge.
SCDOT said major problems with the James D. Edwards Bridge were first noted during a 2010 biennial inspection. That inspection report and following final report were released in June 2018 just before the bridge reopened.
The findings included signs of water intrusion, corrosion and even pictures of duct tape being used for connections in the bridge.
The Wando River Bridge was open to traffic in 1991 and almost immediately had some cracking issues the state had to repair.
The media briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday at the SCDOT District 6 headquarters where SCDOT Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall and Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin are scheduled to speak.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.