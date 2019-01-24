Third Orangeburg Co. robbery suspect arrested by Calhoun Co. deputies

Markese Wilson (Source: Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 24, 2019 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 5:03 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A third man involved in a December 2018 robbery that took place in Cope has been arrested.

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department said 19-year-old Markese Wilson worked with Marquise Berry and Trey Gadson to steal several items from the home including a camera, a handgun, a four-wheeler, and other items that amounted to $10,000 collectively.

Berry and Gadson were previously arrested during a drug and weapons bust in Orangeburg. They were later charged for the Cope burglary.

Wilson has been denied bond on Thursday.

