Trump ally Roger Stone arrested by FBI

(Gray News/AP) - Roger Stone, an adviser to the Trump campaign and self-described political provocateur, was charged Friday with seven criminal counts, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Stone also was charged with making false statements, including those he made to the House Intelligence Committee, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office. He was taken into custody by armed agents in a predawn raid at his Fort Lauderdale, FL, home.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later in the day. The long-time Trump ally has been under scrutiny for months, but he has maintained his innocence.
The indictment brought by Mueller does not accuse Stone of coordinating with the Russian government’s election interference in 2016, the key matter under investigation in the probe. But it lays out in detail Stone’s conversations about stolen Democratic emails posted by WikiLeaks in the weeks before the Republican beat Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. Mueller’s office has said those emails, belonging to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.
Mueller requested transcripts of Stone’s House testimony on Dec. 19, a move that was described as a box-checking procedure in advance of an indictment.
Stone promoted WikiLeak’s work and made public predictions on Twitter about its disclosures, including trouble for Podesta specifically.
From the spring through the summer, Stone on multiple occasions presented himself as someone who had special insight into the organization and even claimed to have had direct contact with its founder, Julian Assange. CNN said that the private consultant traded messages with Guccifer 2.0, a front for the Russia intelligence services identified as the hackers by the FBI and other U.S. agencies.
In February, The Atlantic published private messages from the days that followed Wikileaks’ first disclosures between Stone and the group’s Twitter account.
A New York Times report from early November also revealed emails in which Stone was presenting himself as a Wikileaks insider to Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign chairman and White House adviser.
Stone changed his story after the investigation began to target him, saying he was not connected to Wikileaks or Assange in any significant way. He insisted the information he broadcast throughout 2016 about the group’s plans came from an associate outside Wikileaks, radio host and activist Randy Credico.
Credico denied it publicly. He told The Daily Beast in February that the testimony Stone gave to the House Intelligence Committee naming Credico was “a lot of bravado.”
“Roger’s a showman,” he said.
Mueller also this year reportedly obtained the testimony of one of Stone’s close confidants, so-called “Manhattan Madam” Kristin Davis, before a grand jury. In November, he apparently offered a plea deal to radio host and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, as the special counsel examined his potential link between WikiLeaks and Stone.
One of the best examples of Stone’s contradictions was an August 2016 email from Stone to Sam Nunberg, the former Trump adviser, which was revealed in April. In it, he said he had dinner with Assange.
Its’s unlikely that would have happened, given that Assange has been stuck in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for years, and Stone himself called it a joke.
As The Times put it, “whether Mr. Stone was, in fact, a trusted intermediary to Wikileaks – or simply a master of puffery that made him appear so – remains a paramount question for Mr. Mueller’s investigators.”
