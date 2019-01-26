Escaped inmate from Berkeley Co. jail still at large; 2 others recaptured

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for one inmate who escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Law enforcement officials are searching for 33-year-old Thomas Matthew Davidson, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton.
Davidson was one of three inmates who escaped during an incident, deputies say.
Eric Evander Garner, 41, and a third inmate whose name has not yet been released, are back in custody, Drayton said.
Moncks Corner residents will see an increase in law enforcement presence around the area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davidson is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
