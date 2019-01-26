3 inmates from Berkeley Co. jail recaptured following escape

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office have recaptured three inmates who escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Eric Garner, 41, Thomas Davidson, 33, and Michael Hutto, 29, are all now in police custody.
Before their escape, the three men where being held in an overcrowded temporary holding cell, deputies say. The cell, which typically holds six inmates, held 15 inmates at the time.
One of the inmates kicked out the window of the cell, allowing Davidson, Garner, and Hutto to escape.
Hutto and Garner were captured with an hour after the escape. Davidson was captured two hours later.
All three inmates are currently being held in isolation, deputies say.
