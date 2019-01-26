Seasonable Weekend; Eyes on Offshore Storm

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures today and tomorrow should top out near 60 degrees- right where they should be! High pressure is dominating the forecast and will lead to more sunshine and dry conditions Saturday. Overnight lows will feel cold again as clear skies will allow temps to drop into the mid 30s overnight. A storm system will brush the coast tomorrow evening. A few showers could brush the coast late Sunday and into early Monday. If the system tracks to the west, rain is likely.