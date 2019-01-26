Seasonable Weekend; Eyes on Offshore Storm

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures today and tomorrow should top out near 60 degrees- right where they should be! High pressure is dominating the forecast and will lead to more sunshine and dry conditions Saturday. Overnight lows will feel cold again as clear skies will allow temps to drop into the mid 30s overnight. A storm system will brush the coast tomorrow evening. A few showers could brush the coast late Sunday and into early Monday. If the system tracks to the west, rain is likely.
A strong cold front will push through Tuesday night and drop temperatures Wednesday. Highs will only climb into the low/mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon! A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday with this front Tuesday.
TODAY: Sunny skies, feeling cool; LOW: 32, HIGH: 69.
TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, PM showers possible; LOW: 34, HIGH: 61.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible early; LOW: 41, HIGH: 60.
TUESDAY: Windy, sct’d rain possible; LOW: 43, HIGH: 63.
WEDNESDAY: Cold and sunny; LOW: 31, HIGH: 46.
THURSDAY: Chilly and sunny; LOW: 31, HIGH: 53.
FRIDAY: Cold morning, sun & clouds; LOW: 28, HIGH: 55.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
