Clemson Beat at the Buzzer in Raleigh, 69-67

Notes: Marcquise Reed tallied the program’s 24th “Triple Leadership” in history … Reed finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists … it’s Reed’s second of this variety in his career at Clemson – tallying a “Triple Leadership” in a win over North Carolina last season (20p, 8r, 5a) … Reed’s 19 points served as his 57th double-digit scoring game of his Clemson career (13 shy of tying Butch Zatezalo and Larry Nance for 16th all time) … Reed moved into 27th on the all-time scoring list in Clemson history (1,190) … with two steals (137 career), Reed is just four away from tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th all time … Elijah Thomas swatted three shots – his most in ACC play this season … Thomas’ 136 career blocks at Clemson rank 10th all-time … his 1.74 blocks per game are tied for sixth all-time with former Tiger great Dale Davis … Thomas surpassed the 800-point mark of his Clemson career (809) … 4Aamir Simms notched a career high with three steals … Clyde Trapp set a new career-high for offensive rebounds with four.