Man arrested in connection to N. Charleston shooting in December

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a North Charleston shooting that occurred in December.
Narome Waterman, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court documents.
On December 1, Waterman shot and wounded three victims after and argument, an affidavit said.
Victims told police that a man living in an apartment above them got into an argument with some other people.
The affidavit states that shortly after the man made a phone call, Waterman and another man showed up to the apartment complex and shot them.
On Sunday, Waterman appeared in bond court were he was given a $100,000 bond for the weapon charge.
