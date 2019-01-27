Man arrested in connection to N. Charleston shooting in December

Man arrested in connection to N. Charleston shooting in December
Narome Waterman, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court documents. (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 27, 2019 at 3:44 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 4:00 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a North Charleston shooting that occurred in December.

Narome Waterman, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court documents.

On December 1, Waterman shot and wounded three victims after and argument, an affidavit said.

Victims told police that a man living in an apartment above them got into an argument with some other people.

The affidavit states that shortly after the man made a phone call, Waterman and another man showed up to the apartment complex and shot them.

On Sunday, Waterman appeared in bond court were he was given a $100,000 bond for the weapon charge.

Narome Waterman, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court documents. (Source: CCSO)
Narome Waterman, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court documents. (Source: CCSO) ((Source: CCSO))

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.