More Clouds; Temps Staying Cool

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Look for more clouds as the day goes on with mainly dry conditions. These clouds could make it tough for temperatures to reach in to the upper 50s- have the jackets if heading out! An area of low pressure should try and brush the coast late tonight and early tomorrow morning. A few light showers can’t be ruled out during this time.
The coast should be clear by the late morning hours and more sunshine will return. Highs tomorrow should feel warmer with temps climbing into the low 60s. The next cold front arrives Tuesday night and will increase the chance for scattered rain. The greatest chance for rain is Tuesday evening. Much cooler air will filter in behind this front. Highs Wednesday and Thursday should top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
TODAY: More clouds and cool; LOW: 35, HIGH: 58.
MONDAY: A few early showers possible; LOW: 41, HIGH: 61.
TUESDAY: Slightly warmer and sunny; LOW: 42, HIGH: 63.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly and sunny; LOW: 42, HIGH: 50.
THURSDAY: Chily and sunny; LOW: 28, HIGH: 49.
FRIDAY: Cold start more clouds; LOW: 32, HIGH: 55.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds; LOW: 38, HIGH: 57.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
