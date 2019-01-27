Officers collect 200 pounds of prescription drugs during Drug Take Back event

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Bins were filled with leftover prescription drugs during the Drug Take Back Event at the Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island.
On Saturday, Roper St. Francis Healthcare partnered with the Charleston Police Department for the event that took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officers collected 200 pounds of drugs. People were encouraged to bring medications they no longer needed or used for safe disposal.
The event was to help promote the safe collection of potentially dangerous prescription drugs by removing excess opioids from households where young people could access and abuse them.
In addition, medications that are flushed or sent to landfills in the trash can enter the water supply.
Lt. Shylah Murray with Charleston Police Department's Community Outreach team says they will look to have more events like this in the future.
"We don't want it to get in the wrong hands, children, teenagers or even adults who then get addicted" Murray said.
In 2017, Charleston County had the highest number of overdose deaths in South Carolina.
Julie Lawrence, a Clinical Pharmacist at Roper St. Francis, says overdose deaths are preventable.
"When you look at the big picture, there are things that we can do that can make a difference," Lawrence said. "One of those things is to prescribe fewer opioid prescriptions. Use alternate pain medications instead, we're doing that at our hospitals we've revamped how we use and treat pain."
Counselors from the Charleston Center and pharmacists were on hand to answer questions or help people who may have a loved one with a substance problem.
