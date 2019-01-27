Police investigate death of man found in ditch on Savannah Hwy

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - City of Charleston police responded to reports of a dead body on Savannah Highway Saturday night.
Police responded to the incident in the 2700 block of Savannah Highway near the Clemson Experimental Farm, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
A pedestrian found the body at approximately 5:30 p.m., Francis said.
Francis said there was no visible trauma was observed to the body while on scene. The cause of death remains under investigation.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
