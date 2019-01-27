Police investigate December murder of West Ashley man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the men responsible for the death of a West Ashley man.
39-year-old Aubrey Zanders was shot and killed in the front yard of his home, located in the 1200 block of Ashley Hall Road, on December 28, according to CCSO spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The incident happened at approximately 1:00 a.m., Antonio said.
According to an initial report, Zanders was taking out the trash when two unknown men shot him several times. The suspects are described as two black men.
Aubrey died at the hospital shortly after the shooting, Antonio said.
Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 843-554-2241, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. After regular business hours, contact dispatch at 843-743-7200 and request the on-duty supervisor.
