Program Win No. 600 For Cougars In 74-59 Rout Of William & Mary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Grant Riller scored 24 points, Jarrell Brantley added 18 points – 12 after halftime – with 11 rebounds as College of Charleston defeated William & Mary, 74-59, on Saturday for the program’s 600th win.
Brantley scored a couple of key baskets early in the second half to fend off William & Mary when the Tribe fought into five ties and took a brief 44-42 lead on Nathan Knight’s layup.
Sam Miller dunked and Brantley added a drive on the fast break, kicking off a 10-0 run and the Cougars (16-6, 5-4 CAA) weren’t threatened again.
Riller extended his career-best streak of double-digit scoring to 17 games even before halftime. Brantley’s stretch of double-digit scoring goes back to last season and reached 27. His double-double was his eighth this season and fourth in five conference games.
The pair went a combined 17-of-30 from the floor, the rest of the Cougars 11-of-27. College of Charleston is 600-264 since becoming a NCAA Division I member during the 1991-92 season.
Knight and Justin Pierce scored 18 each for the Tribe (7-14, 3-6 CAA), which has lost five straight.
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the ninth-straight CAA game, College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (5-4).
• With the win, College of Charleston picked up its sixth all-time win in the series with William & Mary. The Cougars have now won three of the last four meetings between the two schools. The Tribe, however, still hold a one-game advantage in the series.
• Grant Riller extended his career-best double-digit scoring streak to 17-consecutive games with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line against William & Mary. It marked his 14th game with 20-or-more points this season. He also led the team in assists with four. Riller surpassed former CofC greats Jeff Bolton (1999-02) and Dontaye Draper (2003-07) to move up to eighth all-time in career scoring with 1,549 points to date.
• Jarrell Brantley registered his eighth double-double of the season and fourth double-double in the last five games in conference play with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds versus the Tribe. He has now tabulated 1,692 career points to date which still ranks sixth-most in program history.
• For the second-straight game, the CofC defense held its opponent in the 50-point range as William & Mary scored only 59 points and made only 6-of-19 three-point attempts. It was the Tribe’s fourth-lowest scoring output of the season.
• College of Charleston recorded the program’s 600th win since becoming a NCAA Division I member. The Cougars are now 600-264 (.694) overall since 1991-92.
• The Cougars had a season-high crowd versus William & Mary with 4,569 fans in attendance at TD Arena.
• CofC’s bench contributed 18 points to its final scoring output including seven points from Sam Miller, five points from Jaylen Richard and four points from Jaylen McManus.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Obviously, it was a much-improved defensive performance and another night where we guarded pretty hard. William & Mary is very hard to guard. They have a great veteran coach that does a good job with their team. They try to stretch your defense out. I really thought our guys did a great job of having a lot of energy and enthusiasm. They really locked into the game plan. I was frustrated early with a few breakdowns we had. At the start of the second half, I didn’t think we had the energy we needed. Besides that, I thought we played an energetic and enthusiastic game. We did a great job of taking care of the ball as well.”
On bouncing back this week with back-to-back wins …
“I feel like we are in a renovation mode. We had a tough stretch and we had some breakdowns. We needed to go back to some day-to-day basic fundamental things. Some of that is youthfulness of some of our guys coming off the bench. Three-or-four guys who haven’t played a game in a Charleston uniform that are playing minutes. We just need to make sure we tighten up some things. As we continue to go down the stretch of this season, hopefully, we can continue to get a little better.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Grant Riller
On the team finishing the game …
“We kinda finished it like how we did on Thursday night (against Elon). We finished with some stops. To start the half, we kinda gave up some back cuts including myself. We got off to a slow start there. To finish the game, getting stops and making them (William & Mary) shoot contested threes is what put us over the top.”
On the team effort …
“I think everybody that played minutes tonight played really well. A lot of the times me and JB get the shine just because of the points. A lot of the stuff the other guys do are really the reasons why we win. Especially, Quise, Zep, Sam, Nick, J-Rich, Jaylen and Brev. Even if they’re not making shots, they do some much for our team defensively and just being a decoy more than anything. They are great players.”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Jarrell Brantley
On the way the team finished the game …
“He (Grant Riller) finished it for us. I got in foul trouble. We rolled on Grant for the rest of the game. Our guys play together. Defensively, we had a few mistakes. For the most part, we are leaning on each other more and more. That’s always good.”
On back-to-back good defensive games …
“We just have to keep pushing. One game at a time. One possession at a time. We just have to keep playing Charleston Basketball. It’s easy when we are home. Our fans won’t let us down, so we can’t let them down either.”