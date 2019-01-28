Assault and battery charge against prominent restaurant owner dismissed

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A charge of third-degree assault and battery filed against a well-known Charleston restaurant owner was dismissed months after it was filed.
Osama "Sam" Mustafa, who owns several downtown businesses including Toast, Eli's Table and Tabbuli had been charged in April 2018 in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 24, 2018.
According to a court document, the charge was dismissed on Nov. 13, 2018.
Attorney Andy Savage, who represented Mustafa, released a statement last May stating the accuser did not appear for a scheduled court hearing and said her recent conduct was "inconsistent with the reported allegations" and led them to believe that Mustafa's arrest "was a malicious reaction to rejection."
