4 charged in Summerville murder after police chase through Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Four people have been charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary after a shooting and police chase through the Lowcountry just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Polo Keoki Salazar, 22, Muanah Aruna Fortune Jr.,21, Elijah Quinlin Green, 20, and Devonte Trevon Major, 25, are all facing the same charges along with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Summerville police say they received a 911 call about a shooting in the 100 block of Myrtle Place (Robynwyn) around midnight. The victim said the he, a friend and a dog had all been shot, according to police.
Officers were in the area when the call was made and saw a dark color Honda CRV leaving the area at a high-rate of speed. Officers made contact with the car on Central Avenue at Laurel Street and tried to stop it, but the suspects fled, according to Summerville police spokesman Thomas Peterson.
The pursuit went through Dorchester County via 17A into Colleton County where deputies stopped the car with stop sticks, the report stated.
All suspects from Beaufort County were taken into custody.
One of the shooting victims as well as the dog that was shot died while the other victim was treated and released.
During the pursuit, the suspects were captured on video throwing items from the car, Peterson said.
