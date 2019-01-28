Charleston to start using GPS to track horse waste

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The City of Charleston is revamping the system used for tracking and cleaning horse waste on streets downtown.
For years, carriage tour guides would use small flags attached to rubber as a way to mark where horses “relieved” themselves on streets.
The tour guide would then call in the accident to equine sanitation teams, which are contracted by the city, to clean up the mess.
But the City of Charleston is working with one carriage company to test new GPS technology that would allow carriage tour operators to mark the location of those spills digitally.
The city has paid for 40 tracking devices, which would be used for all carriage tour companies in Charleston.
The devices, no larger than a domino with a lanyard attached, would be given to drivers by city employees as they begin their tour route.
The city paid $250 per GPS device, which is about $10,000.
In the future, carriage companies will be expected to pay for new devices through the waste management bill they are already required to pay to the city.
The city aims to phase out the use of traditional flag markers, but it will continue using them until city officials and carriage companies are confident with the new devices.
City officials said they expect to have every carriage company using the GPS devices in about two weeks.
