Charleston’s tech sector growing with new downtown building on the way

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston has become known as Silicon Harbor because of places like the Charleston Digital Corridor.
It’s become home to many local technology companies and soon the corridor itself will be expanding, too.
The Charleston Tech Center, also known as Flagship-3, is set to open in the fall of 2020 at 999 Morrison Drive right near where Highway 17 meets I-26 in downtown Charleston.
“It’s the only building in Charleston that's designed exclusively for tech companies,” said Ernest Andrade, the director of the corridor.
The building will be 92,000 square feet. It will have six floors, more than five hundred people working inside, and a car garage. The ground floor will also have restaurants and service retail.
The corridor hopes this new building will be a place for hundreds of tech companies to work and bounce ideas off of each other. The companies inside will range from digital marketing agencies to advanced software engineering.
Right now, the building is in its permitting process.
