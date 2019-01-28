Deputies discover man riding bike without proper lights is unregistered sex offender

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was stopped for riding his bicycle without proper lights was arrested after they discovered he is an unregistered sex offender in Berkeley County.
Deputies were patrolling the area of Market Drive when they saw a bike without proper lighting, the sheriff’s office said.
The bicyclist was identified as 55-year-old Christopher Bunch. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies tried to initially identify Bunch, he was not truthful about his name.
“After more discussion, Bunch’s real name was discovered,” BCSO officials said."Bunch was also discovered to be in possession of narcotics. Bunch was hiding from bench warrants and failure to register as a sex offender."
Bunch was arrested and charged with failure to appear for a bench warrant, failure to register as a sex offender, giving false information to law enforcement, and possession of cocaine.
“Bunch has been a Frequent Flyer of hill-Finklea Detention Center since 2010,” the sheriff’s office said."His previous arrests include multiple Violations of Sex Offender Registry, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Meth, Domestic Violence, and Evading Arrest."
“P.S. – We didn’t want to call a tow for Bunch’s bike… so we decided to help him. He might need those wheels when he gets out,” read a statement by the sheriff’s office.
