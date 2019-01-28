Getting your Credit in order in the New Year

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -37 year old Antonie Lowery is living the American dream.
“Three things on my vision board I did in a year. The car of my dreams I’m driving, I’m in my dream house and I did it in a year,” Lowery says.
Antonie has come a long way from his old credit score of 500. He now sits at a 720.
“I wanted to have a house for my kids that was my number one “why” for my kids to see their dad with a home in a nice neighborhood which I accomplished,”Lowery says.
Antonie achieved his goal by going to free budget and credit counseling classes provided by the non-profit organization Origin SC.
Debbie Kidd is both a financial coach and director of the organization.
“He took all of the classes and worked with this coach followed our steps and he has a 720 credit score a house of his dreams and a car all because of his credit score,” Kidd says.
Kidd says credit is everything and a credit score can tell banks, potential employers and companies a lot about your money habits. Credit scores start on the lowest end at 350 and can go up to highest score of 850, he added.
Kidd says little dents in your credit can have huge effects.
“Absolutely everything we do in life is based off our credit and credit scores now tell a lot about a person to a company or a loan company," Kidd says. “If you simply don’t care about something like your credit would you care about your job. Are you trustworthy so if you want a better job get a better score.”
Two years later and several financial classes down Antoine has been able to maintain his credit score and even teach his kids a lesson in not only discipline but financial responsibility.
His hope this year is to soar even higher.
“This year my goal is an 800 so I went to a workshop with Orgin SC two weeks ago so I’m back on track and going for 800 this year,” Lowery says.
Kidd says it’s important to find out your true credit score by looking for your FICO score in a credit report. She says many companies who provide free credit reports only give an advantage score which is not the same as the FICO score that the three credit agencies actually look at.
Also, Kidd says negative information will remain on your credit report for different periods of time but generally, ages off your report after 7 years.
Kidd says it’s always worth trying to improve your score. For more information on free budget, credit, and home ownership classes go to Orgin SC.
