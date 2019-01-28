‘He had dreams, he had a future:’ Family of teen wants answers 3 months after his shooting death

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It has been 3 months, but still no answers for the family of a teenager killed in Richland County.
Deputies say on Oct. 28 of last year, 17-year-old Cody Presher was shot while he was behind a front door at an apartment where he was staying on Deerwood Street.
On Monday, Cody’s mother and grandmother spoke with WIS for the first time on camera about their son, his dreams, his goals, and their call for justice.
“Loving, compassionate, kind, protective, He was almost indescribable. I could go on for hours. He had dreams, he had a future. He had huge goals," Cody’s mother Jessica Presher said. "Just like his mother, he had a huge heart. He’d do anything for anybody, whatever you know. Please come forward. Say something. Share whatever information you have.”
Deputies say they are still following leads on the case, but need you to come forward. They say big or small, any tip could help lead them to an arrest.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
