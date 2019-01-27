Investigation ruled homicide after pizza delivery man shot, killed during ‘routine delivery’ in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting after a pizza delivery driver was found dead late Saturday night.
According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, 39-year-old Abdul McKenzie of Darlington was killed while making a routine delivery.
“Abdul was an good man an great husband and loving father of 3 girls . He is one of the kindest most giving person I have ever known.” McKenzie’s wife Trinity Sampson said in a statement to WMBF News.
“He would give the shirt off his back if he could,” she said. “He was a family man. He worked to provide for us to care for us he’s always been there for his family and friends.”
“He showed everyone the upmost respect and love,” Sampson explained. “He was an beloved father and husband, and he was an honest man... He bothered no one. He had no enemies so we are outraged and broken who ever done this will be caught I pray for taking my husband and my girls' father that now have to grow up without him.”
McKenzie’s boss echoed those sentiments.
“Abdul was a loving, caring family man that we all got to know well over the years,” said Osmond Kasim, manager of the Darlington Domino’s Pizza. “We hope they find the person responsible for this.”
Kasim says McKenzie was a Domino’s employee for nearly 20 years. He says the store will remain closed indefinitely as the investigation continues.
“We are always constantly reviewing and analyzing and considering our safety practices all the time," Kasim began.
"Certainly in light of this tragedy, even more so,” he finished.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Rogers Road near Larrys Drive around midnight. Authorities say deputies responded to the scene where they found an unconscious individual.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Officials say the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
